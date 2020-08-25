Each month, the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) Marion campus holds a food pantry for veterans experiencing food insecurity.
According to the VA website, those who served in the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are twice as likely to be food insecure compared to the general population.
When COVID-19 spread to the United States, the VANIHCS team had to be creative with serving their veterans, so they took the food drive outside.
On the third Thursday of each month, veterans were invited to a contactless curbside food pickup.
“We have a lot of veterans with food insecurity,” said Food and Nutrition Service Chief Lindsey Bartrom. “They might have enough to get them some staples, but this allows them to get from paycheck to paycheck.”
On Aug. 18, several veterans received canned foods, juices, toilet paper and Girl Scout cookies at the food pantry pickup.
According to Bartrom, some veterans do not have the money to buy nutritious foods like fresh fruit and vegetables. Luckily, Navy Veteran Aaron Robinson provides veterans with fresh produce grown in the VA greenhouse.
“The veterans are so thankful and they appreciate it. It’s really them who we are just trying to give back to,” Bartrom said.
Due to COVID-19, Public Affairs Officer Alex Sharpe said more veterans are experiencing food scarcity than before.
Tamara Thompson of Voluntary Services said many local businesses and organizations donate to the food drive each month.
The biggest needs are always canned meat, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and pasta sauce, Thompson said. Monetary donations are also welcome.
For more information and to donate, please call 260-426-5431 Ext. 73114.
“It’s always an honor to serve those who have served us,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.