Hundreds of people gathered in Penrod Plaza Friday evening at the Downtown To-Do, co-hosted by Discover Marion Downtown and Psychedelic Cellar. The event featured Hive Mind Market, food trucks and beer garden, along with live music by Emily Shephard and The Rhett Family Band.

