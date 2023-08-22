Hundreds of people gathered in Penrod Plaza Friday evening at the Downtown To-Do, co-hosted by Discover Marion Downtown and Psychedelic Cellar. The event featured Hive Mind Market, food trucks and beer garden, along with live music by Emily Shephard and The Rhett Family Band.
featured
Downtown To-Do fun for all ages
Amanda Redman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- The luckiest man in Indiana hoops history
- 'It's borderline inhumane'
- 'It is a safety issue'
- County leaders consider solutions to jail disrepair, overcrowding
- Argylls hope to build off 2022 momentum
- Bypass construction to finish early September
- City names Grant's Place August Business of the Month
- Giants top Southside, county goes unbeaten on opening night
- Marion looks forward to Downtown To-Do
- Muncie man fatally crashes motorcycle
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Taylor University to welcome record-breaking incoming class
- Downtown To-Do fun for all ages
- Indiana Supreme Court won’t rehear near-total abortion ban ruling, putting law back in effect
- Lottery ends the fiscal year sending near-record amount to state
- Community Calendar: Things to do
- Marion-Ole Miss football tickets
- Senior spotlight-Class of '24
- Area sports, Aug.22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.