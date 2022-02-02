Ten downtown businesses are working together to host the second annual Chocolate Walk next weekend.
On Feb. 11 and 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., participating businesses are giving away chocolate and gifts to those who purchase a ticket to the event.
Last year’s event was “fabulous,” according to event coordinator Dawn Conwell, owner of True Envy Boutique. Last year, the event raised $1,600 from the ticket sales that was donated to St. Martin's Community Center.
In light of the current renovating of the Gallatin Square Apartments into senior living space, money from the event will benefit the Marion Grant County Senior Center.
“We thought it would be a nice donation to the senior center this year with the added seniors that are going to be downtown,” Conwell said.
Conwell assured community members that the chocolate treats would be unique. True Envy Boutique will have the option of handmade chocolate covered peanut butter hearts or s'mores fudge. Ashley’s Ice Cream will be giving away a scoop of their “death by chocolate” flavor.
When inviting people to the event, Conwell said she realized that she used the phrase “experience the magic of downtown,” but she did not believe people understood what she meant.
Conwell said she sees the magic of downtown when business owners help each other in times of stress. She also said it’s like magic when the downtown square is lit at night with a “warm yellow glow.”
“I don't think people realize the magic what happens downtown,” Conwell said. “That's what keeps us all going. That's why I say ‘experience the magic.’ There’s so much magic that happens down there.”
Other participating businesses include Design Studio 407, Country Cafe & Bakery, Echo Art Gallery, Jerry’s Leather, Vintage Soul Wine & Cigar, Obi’s Barbeque, Los Amores, Arrow Nutrition, and Peerless Printing. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at participating businesses. Those who visit all of the businesses will be entered into a drawing for a free gift basket.
Kayla Johnson, the Neighborhood Association Coordinator for the City of Marion, noted that last year’s Chocolate Walk is the event that inspired the mayor to ask city employees to support downtown events and began the Discover Marion Downtown series.
“Big koodos and shoutouts to Dawn and the other businesses who planned the original one and those contributing to this one as well,” Johnsons said. “This is needed for downtown businesses. These events build community between businesses. The city is here to help and support the lovely community that already exists."
For more information about the event, visit the Discover Marion Downtown Facebook page.
