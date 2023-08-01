Due to the unfortunate and untimely loss of Ron Sexton, aka Donnie Baker, a much-loved headlining comedian, the event at I-69 Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 5 has been cancelled.
If you purchased tickets, please visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/attendee-refundrequest/ and request a refund within the next 30 days. If you purchased tickets at Gas City Brewing Co., Mississinewa Cigar Company or Imagine Burgers and Brew, please bring your ticket(s) to that business to get a refund.
