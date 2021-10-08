A car seat program for proper education and free car seats for low-income families will continue in the near future due to generous donations.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department recently received additional funding from agents from State Farm and Norris Insurance for their Car Seat Program.
The Car Seat Program provides convertible seats and seats for those above the infant stages of two-years-old along with detailed education for the caregivers on proper use.
The only requirement to enter the program is that the family must be receiving some sort of government aid.
The program consistently relied on government aid to fulfill their needs in purchasing car seats and providing this education. However, after that funding was no longer available, the department was unable to truly provide their services as car seats were running low in stock.
With the contributions of the two insurance agencies, the department will be able to afford more car seats and was actually offered a continual donation from one of the State Farm representatives.
"So, every year you have to go back to the well and ask for $600," said State Farm Agent Dennis Roach. "So, why can't we step into the gap, and as long as we can gather the support of our agents, you can just come back to us."
Roach further offered that he recognizes the need in Grant County for this program and that State Farm has supported similar programs in the past, so this might be one of the new programs they could fund.
The program is piloted by Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Doug Jentes, and involves many officers who are specifically trained to teach caregivers in need how to properly utilize a car seat in their vehicle.
"It's education. We are giving them education," said Jentes. "If you call me for that, you aren't going to walk in and get a car seat in five minutes. I'm going to educate you and it may be 30-45 minutes, as long as I feel like you grasp what I'm teaching you, then you can go."
It was emphasized by Jentes that training for this program was arguably longer than training to carry a handgun due to its intricacies and specificity.
It takes a 40-hour course to become a Certified Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) and be able to supply the services of the program.
Jentes stressed the importance of this program as one of his first and most gruesome cases as an officer involved a 10-month-old child who was ejected from the car with her car seat due to improper use.
This event truly highlighted the importance of education in the area for him and inspired his passion for the project beyond where it already was previously.
Although, many individuals have attempted to utilize the program incorrectly, leading to officers refusing to install the new car seat.
These instances range from requests for new car seats when the current one is sufficient, just dirty, and caregivers who refuse to partake in the educational section of the program and just want the free car seat.
Another State Farm agent named Nick McKinley inquired about how to get involved in the program for low-income, first-time moms in Grant County and anyone else who qualifies, and Jentes assured that it was fairly easy to begin.
"Tell them to contact the Sheriff's Department, the non-emergency number and ask for the Car Seat Program," said Jentes. "Everyone in dispatch pretty much knows that's me and I will usually return the call in a day or two."
Jentes announced his ideas to possibly retire in the near future, so he has some worries about the program continuing in the same fashion in the future, leading to his hope that more donations from businesses and the public will keep it afloat.
Most of the car seats are purchased locally through businesses such as Walmart or Meijer as a means to remain as cost-efficient and productive as possible, but a new even more cost-efficient option may be in the works.
Currently, the program is out of car seats, but it is planned to have another appointment on Monday.
Pictures will soon be provided about the program and a thank you has been issued to State Farm Agents John Claxon, Mike Greenwald, Nick McKinley, Dennis Roach, Tom Schabo, and Stephanie Yeakle as well as Chris Norris from Norris Insurance by the Sheriff’s Department for their donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.