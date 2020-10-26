With winter well on its way, and a chill already in the fall air, a local organization partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Grant County to provide coats for those who need them.

The Dodson Legacy is a nonprofit organization founded by three cousins: ShaRelle Clark, Shawnita Washington-Ogunleye and Erika Smith. The cousins have been using their platform as a way to give back to the community for five years and organized the Saturday coat drive.

“Our goal is to do good in our community, and give back,” said Washington-Ogunleye. “We just wanted to come back home, because two of us no longer live here in Marion, but we just wanted to come back home to give back to where we all started.”

The foundation was named after the three cousins’ grandparents, Harold and Marcella Dodson. The cousins are also descendants of the Pettiford-Weaver family that played a role in establishing the Weaver settlement in Grant County, originally known as The Crossroads. Being able to work in the community to carry on the legacy is important to the three.

“It’s very important to us,” said Clark. “It’s very important to do this and continue to let the legacy of our family live on.”

The coat drive itself, called the Dodson Legacy Spread the Love Coat Drive-thru Giveaway, took place on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, and was an opportunity for parents to get a new or slightly used winter coat for their child. Handknit hats were given away as well.

The goal of the drive and the organization is to help grow empowered generations of children, the organizers said. Being able to provide for the children now will hopefully encourage them to give back later on when they are adults.

“I’m a firm believer in pay it forward,” said Clark. “Doing for other people and showing that there are still kind people in the world, and they’ll continue to be kind to whoever they come into contact with.”

This was the second year the coat drive took place, and this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the "drive" part of the event took a new meaning.

This year those who attended and were looking to get a new winter coat for their child were able to have coats of their child’s size taken out to their car to see and make a decision on what coat they wanted. This was done to minimize any potential spread or exposure of the pandemic.

Though the pandemic affected the way in which coats had to be delivered, it didn’t affect the donations of coats leading up to the event, or the turnout at the event.

“I think that there were a lot of people that knew other organizations were not having events because of COVID, but the fact that we were still trying to get out there to help,” said Clark, “they wanted to make sure that they helped too.”

The event was actually supposed to begin at 10 a.m., but instead started at 9:30 due to a backup of cars that had already gathered at the building.

The partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, who provided its building to hold the event, was not only important for Dodson Legacy, but also for those on the Boys and Girls Club side of the partnership.

“For me, it’s very important,” said Boys and Girls Club of Grant County Unit Director Anthony Horton. “I was born and raised in this community. To be able to partner with the agency like that and give back to the youth, to me it’s a huge thing to be a part of, especially during this time right now.”

To the event organizers, giving a gift is just as joyful as receiving one, and being able to help the community and those who may be disadvantaged is an emotional experience.

“It feels so good,” said Clark. “It hits that soft spot, especially when the kids are in the car, and we’re able to see. We had a little girl who was so excited; she was like ‘I’m getting a hat.’ So, you know, just being able to see the kids and their facial expressions.”