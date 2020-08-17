While cautious optimism regarding COVID-19 may seem to be spreading as the weeks progress, mental health experts are advising people to be aware of individuals who are struggling.
“I’m certain that in this sea of optimism... there is a population of people that feel like they’re in the water up to their nostrils and feel like they’re drowning or feel like they’re right there, that don’t feel that spirit of optimism,” Dr. Michael Conn of Grant-Blackford Mental Health said. “They are filled with dread and anxiety.”
Conn said particularly there is some optimism and enthusiasm about the start of a new school year, but there are also students, parents, teachers and administrators feeling anxious about the start of school during a pandemic.
“There’s the context of fatigue and strain from just living with the pandemic up to this point anyway and then the new problems that come with sending the kids to school,” he said. “There’s partially some relief to that too because we were concerned whether this would happen at all and now the kids are back to school.”
With the start of school, Conn said teachers are now another group of front line workers that may be feeling increased anxiety and social isolation due to increased measures they are taking to keep themselves, their students and their families safe. He encouraged the community to reach out to front line workers like teachers and health care workers to remind them there are people that are here for them.
“So being there and acknowledging their difficulty is a great way to help someone. Be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of COVID fatigue,” Conn said. “I wouldn’t call it depression necessarily because I don’t know if that’s the right word, but fatigue, stress, being at the end of one’s roped-ness, changes in appetite, changes in sleeping pattern, irritability, changes in spending pattern...changes in alcohol or drug use, that could be a big problem too.”
Conn said if someone is saying things along the lines of “I just don’t know if life is worth it anymore,” you should take immediate action. If they are willing to comply with you, take the person to the emergency room immediately, and if they are not cooperative, Conn said to call 911.
Those suffering from COVID fatigue or other mental health issues usually experience more of a slow drift toward poorer mental health rather than a sudden crash, Conn said. In addition to reaching out, he encouraged people to make a mental list of those around us and review if they seem to have been acting normally or if anything has been out of the ordinary lately.
Bob McHenry of Grant-Blackford Mental Health said the organization’s community outreach program has served more than 400 clients in the community throughout the pandemic. Currently, the organization is offering a free program teaching individuals how to deal with pandemic-related stress through a recent grant.
“What we’ve developed is a program just to help people build resilience through this time and the season,” he said. “The longer this goes, we see the stress and the impact of COVID impacting people and making waves.”
Any organization can request that trainers come in and lead a one-hour seminar for employees, raising awareness and helping identify, manage and develop skills regarding ongoing stress, McHenry said. While open to any group or profession, McHenry said the program would be especially useful for educators, medical professionals and other front line workers.
“(These are) simple, time tested, proven, evidence-based practices that just help people have a better day.,” McHenry said of the program. “What we feel is everybody is feeling the same sorts of emotions and stressors and anxieties...It’s a pretty broad based program that would help a lot of different organizations.”
For more information on Grant-Blackford Mental Health’s programs and offerings, visit cornerstone.org or call 765-664-7792.
