Indianapolis - Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment is a one-time opportunity, between Jan. 1 and March 31 every year. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you may switch from your current plan into another Advantage Plan or switch into Original Medicare and pick up a Part D prescription drug plan, if you choose. Changes made during this time are effective on the first of the following month.
Medicare Advantage plans are the alternative to original Medicare with a supplement. Medicare Advantage plans are usually structured as HMOs or PPOs, meaning there is a network of providers that you need to use. When using the Advantage plan, you will have copays for each service up to a set maximum out-of-pocket, which can be $3,500 - $10,000, depending on the plan.
