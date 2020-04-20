Indiana Department of Natural Resources' (DNR) urban catfish stocking program will postpone some catfish stocking scheduled for April until late September.
The urban catfish program stocks catchable-size channel catfish ranging from 14-18 inches into 10 water bodies located in designated urban areas around the state. For a list of these water bodies, see wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.
