The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement is looking to fill Indiana Conservation Officer (ICO) positions across the state with highly motivated, outdoor-centered individuals.
Anyone interested in a career as an ICO should first read “Becoming a Conservation Officer” at dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor and complete the pre-screening test at dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor/9801.htm. Completion of the pre-screening test by midnight Feb. 28 is required to be considered for the 2020 hiring process, which starts in early March.
