When dealing with a medical emergency, minutes and even seconds can be the difference between life and death.
Grant County Central Dispatch workers are in the process of being trained in Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) to be able to talk 911 callers through ways they can help manage medical situations while an ambulance is on the way, according to Public Safety Communications Director Michael Clayton.
“EMD is a system we utilize in house to basically triage and in some cases treat medical ailments that occur that are called in within the scope of our practice,” he said. Dispatchers can assist with CPR, bleeding, strokes and other issues through EMD.
He made clear that EMD is not a replacement for emergency medical responders heading to the scene and will not slow down response times in any fashion, and EMD work would be done only while an ambulance is on the way unless the caller is unable to provide an address to dispatchers.
“If you think of us in the chain of survival, which is a person has an event, passes out, to going to the hospital getting care, we’re just that link,” Clayton said. “Granted, we’ve already got the ambulance going, we’ve already got things in progress, in motion to get definitive help for that patient, but these are things we can do while the ambulance is on the way.”
Clayton told Grant County Commissioners Monday the plan was for all dispatchers to be trained in EMD before the central dispatch center came on line in June, but COVID-19 led to training sessions being postponed. Five full-time dispatchers, the operations manager and Clayton are trained and certified, with trainings being planned in the coming weeks to get the rest of the employees up to speed.
In addition to every employee being certified, the dispatch center itself will be licensed to operate EMD including quality assurance measures where calls where EMD is used will be reviewed to ensure proper protocols are followed, Clayton said.
According to Clayton, Marion General Hospital has helped secure a classroom facility and is working to schedule an instructor to train the remaining dispatchers. He said he hopes to train as many at one time as possible without thinning out the amount of dispatchers fielding calls at that time, but Marion Police Department, other agencies and former dispatchers have committed to help cover dispatcher positions while the current dispatchers are trained.
Clayton said currently it is estimated the remaining training and certification will cost $57,000, but he hopes to cut that number at least in half due to the change in scope from when he received an initial quote.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley said the commissioners were in agreement that the training should happen as soon as possible.
“They’re picking up any type of call and they have a medical condition, while an ambulance is on the way, that gives them the ability and the knowledge to walk people through whatever help that they can give,” Bardsley said. “That’s crucial in those special golden moments we’ve had to help people to prevent loss of life, so this is just part of what we have to do to keep it going.”
In other business, Clayton advised commissioners there was an oversight when setting salaries for the new central dispatch/public safety department where there is not enough money appropriated to pay employees holiday pay as mandated in the employee handbook.
Bardsley said dispatchers formerly working under the sheriff’s department received holiday pay of an additional $7.50 an hour only for the hours they worked if they worked on a given holiday, while the county handbook for civilian employees mandates holiday pay of approximately $8.26 an hour and gives the holiday pay to employees even when they don’t work on the holiday. The new central dispatch is a totally separate, civilian department of the county.
“We technically – we have a clause – we’re supposed to be paying them for holiday pay,” Bardsley said. “We didn’t put that into our pay structure. This is correcting our error.”
Commissioners approved a motion to adopt the $8.26 per hour additional holiday pay for dispatchers but stipulated only employees working on the holidays would receive the additional pay for the hours they worked.
“Central dispatch is a 24/7/365 day a year operation, they don’t stop. Therefore, that’s why we pay the holiday pay when they’re working,” he said. “So not everybody works, not everybody on our manpower list works on the holiday, some people have those days off. That’s just the way it is but for those that work there is compensation because of the holiday.”
Bardsley said after running the proposal by county attorney Kyle Persinger, commissioners will figure out how much it will cost to pay holiday pay for the remainder of the year including retroactively for July 4 and Labor Day and request an additional appropriation from county council in September.
Auditor Jim McWhirt said there may need to be additional language added to the employee handbook differentiating other civilian employees from central dispatch employees, and Bardsley said it may be wise to add a completely separate section to the handbook regarding dispatchers since their duties and operations are different from most other county departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.