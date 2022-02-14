Workers escaped injury at Little Jaybo's Pub after a local man shot multiple rounds into the building early Saturday morning.
Police arrested 52-year-old Christian Arthur Camery Feb. 12 around 3:50 a.m. on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation, carrying a handgun without a permit and criminal mischief, according to Marion Police Department (MPD) reports.
Employees and patrons at the bar reported that Camery was battered by another patron earlier that day and returned to the bar displaying a gun, demanding to know who hit him. Bar manager Jerry Lewis said the suspect reportedly initiated the confrontation with another patron.
Lewis said Camery pointed his weapon at bartenders and patrons, which was all caught on video tape.
“We usually don’t have drama over here,” Lewis said. “... Guy just lost his mind.”
Patrons and bartenders told Camery the individual left the bar, urging him to go outside. Once outside, employees locked the door and called 911.
Once locked outside, Camery began shooting at the bar. Lewis said Camery tried to shoot the locks off of two doors, shattered the front door, shot a wall and put a hole in the ceiling with his gunfire.
Investigators say they found Camery armed with two handguns in the parking lot at 309 N. Butler Ave. Camery was actively holding a handgun when he was located by officers, MPD reports state.
Police recovered spent shell casings and noted gunshot damage to the building.
Little Jaybo’s Pub was open for business the following day, Lewis said.
Camery was transported to Marion Health for medical clearance before being transported to the Grant County Jail.
