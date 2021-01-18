Get out your cameras and find your favorite historic destination because DHPA’s annual Preservation Month photo contest has begun.
The annual contest, run by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA), has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. All subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old, in Indiana, and must include man-made or designed elements. Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.
