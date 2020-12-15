There are bells ringing around Grant County, but they are not Santa's sleigh bells just yet.
The Marion Salvation Army’s annual red kettle bell fundraiser is nearing its conclusion. As of Wednesday, there are only eight days left to donate at one of the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles.
In addition to being able to donate to one of the 10 kettles throughout the county, there are a few other options as well this year.
Donations are always accepted at the Salvation Army location at 359 N. Bradner Ave. in Marion or virtually through the Marion Salvation Army’s website, https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marion/.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is a shortage of volunteers to come out and ring bells at the kettle locations, Marion Salvation Army Lt. Jessica Smith said.
"Hopefully the workers we have will be able to sustain, until the end,” Smith said Tuesday. “Nine days doesn’t seem like a lot, but a lot can happen in nine days.”
The volunteer bell ringers are just as important to the drive as the actual bells themselves, Smith said. The volunteers who spend their time at a kettle will greatly increase the likelihood of it being noticed and passersby giving a donation.
“People don’t donate when there is no one there, basically,” said Smith. “We started off with a good group, but now we’re lucky if we have 10 [volunteers]. I don’t think we even have 10.”
The Salvation Army tries to cover each of the red kettle locations from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. With the current shortage, that isn’t possible, and the organization is missing out on valuable donations that help keep the organization funded.
People who want to be a bell ringer can also volunteer to do that through the Salvation Army’s website.
The red kettle bell campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army. This year the organization has set a goal of $50,000. As of last week’s update, the total stands at slightly more than $23,200.
Those who have volunteered their time to ring bells and help the cause are still jolly and in the holiday spirit.
Brad Woodring, who was a bell ringer Tuesday in front of Walmart on South Western Avenue, said he loves being able to ring the bells for a good cause.
“There’s always very generous people out here,” Woodring said. “And even if they just put a couple of cents in there, I always thank them and God bless them and wish them a merry Christmas because it still goes a long ways in helping out.”
Smith said that some people she had talked to raised concerns about the money potentially going to Salvation Armies in other locations, but she said that all money raised will stay in Grant County to help provide for the people in the area.
“We are so grateful for the community, because without them we literally wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Smith. “If we didn’t make our budgeted goal we would have to look at what can we do or adjust.”
Woodring said that he will always give his time to the Salvation Army because he knows that helping raise donations helps numerous families in the area that would otherwise have to do without.
“There is a need,” said Woodring. “I think most communities could say they have a need of some kind, and the Salvation Army is a good organization as far as going out and helping people.”
