Signs are displayed on workout machines that are currently not available in order to ensure social distancing at the Grant County Family YMCA. Even with COVID changing operations, local gyms say they are seeing an increase in memberships early this year.
Despite the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, local gyms are seeing an increase in memberships as patrons look to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions of becoming more active.
On Tuesday, The Indiana Department of Health reported that an additional 3,477 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Though positive cases persist, Payton Scott, the director of wellness at The Wellness Center in Marion, said he feels confident about patrons’ trust in his facility’s preventive measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.