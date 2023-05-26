On Wednesday, deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop when they saw a vehicle ignore a stop sign.
Authorities say three adults were in the vehicle with three juveniles, one of which was a reported runaway. The deputies took the juvenile reported as a runaway into custody and also seized two loaded firearms and 49 grams of suspected marijuana, according to a press release provided to the Chronicle-Tribune.
