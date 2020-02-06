INDIANAPOLIS — Stopping identity theft and tax fraud isn’t something the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) takes lightly. In fact, DOR has stopped more than $110 million in attempted identity theft and tax refund fraud since 2014.
“Our experienced team of IT and fraud detection specialists improve Indiana’s defenses each year, resulting in fewer fraud attempts,” stated DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “Much like a good home security system, we have provided such a strong defense that criminals are realizing they should stop targeting Hoosiers as Indiana is no longer an easy mark.”
