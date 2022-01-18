Gas City began the demolition of the old fireworks factory to launch the future construction of the Turner Park and Recreation project.
President of the Turner Foundation and donor of the building Eric Turner attended the start of the demolition and reminisced on the history of the building and looked toward the future.
The building located at 1001 Evans Road in Gas City spans 55,000 square feet and has received numerous additions since its initial construction. The intricate infrastructure consisting of different sections and a multitude of walls could cause demolition to last a while, but officials do not think the building's structure will cause any struggles or setbacks.
The industrial park will include the estimated 20 acres that is currently occupied by the old fireworks factory as well as eight additional acres across the railroad tracks. According to Turner, The eight additional acres were once the dumpsite for the Owens-Illinois Glass Plant located nearby and has not been utilized for an estimated 50 years.
According to Turner, the building was put up for sale three years ago with a price ranging from $250,000 to $300,000. Turner approached Mayor Bill Rock a year ago with a proposition to purchase the building, donate it to the city and eventually develop a project to expand the industrial park.
The building was initially built and owned by Hoosier Metal Fabricators, and Turner estimates the construction to have been in the 1950s. Hoosier Metal was responsible for the construction of jet engines for the government. The Turner family bought the building in 1977 to continue their firework business.
The Turner family established Family Fireworks in 1969 and operated out of a smaller building in the county, but upon purchasing the fireworks factory, the business began to develop into a nationwide distributor.
“We were a fireworks company that imported fireworks into the United States. We packaged them into assortments. These are not explosive, not aerial types of fireworks,” said Turner. “We sold to Walmart, Target, Meijer, Kroger and other retailers all over the country. We had about 8,000 retailers we sold to and did it for 30 years.”
The building was bought by American Promotional Events, whose brand name is TNT Fireworks, in 1999. TNT Fireworks operated in the building until the early 2010s when they moved to Marion in Warehouse City to operate as the largest TNT Fireworks distribution center in the United States according to Turner.
The building has always been a source of expansion and employment in Gas City, and Turner reflected on the family fireworks operations throughout the years.
“We had about 50 employees year-round. We added another 200 in the season leading up to the Fourth of July,” said Turner. “We had a lot of college students and part-time people. A lot of people worked here over the years and it provided employment for them.”
Turner cited that even before Family Fireworks purchased the building, Hoosier Metal was employing a large quantity of locals ranging in age from high school through adulthood.
Turner stated that the demolition of the building is difficult due to the history behind it, but since it has been abandoned he considers it to be an “eyesore” for the city and looks forward to the future projects that will develop on the property.
“We’re just looking forward to it being leveled and gone and seeing people use it for recreation that they can’t now in Gas City,” Turner said.
Over the past few months, the city has been removing valuables and potential hazards from the building to ease the demolition.
Chuck’s Sewer & Drain Cleaning Plumbing Contractor owner Chuck Poling and Thompson Trucking owner Sam Thompson volunteered their time and efforts to help demolish the building free of cost for the city.
The city had previously received bids for the demolition with an estimated cost of $500,000 to $650,000. The dedication of Poling and Thompson cut these costs and allowed the city to pledge the money toward the construction of the industrial park instead.
The new park is named after Paul and Betty Turner who initially owned and operated Family Fireworks with their children in Gas City from 1977 to 1999. The Turner family has been deeply involved in the community and Eric Turner expressed gratitude toward the city for its recognition of his parents’ efforts.
Gas City Council is still discussing the plans for the industrial park and have not made any final decisions for what infrastructure will be built. The city has received recommendations through social media, meetings and through Mississinewa Community Schools for the project. City officials hope that the park will begin to open in late 2022 into 2023, but construction may delay the opening.
“I’m guessing sometime in ‘23 the public will probably start using some portions of it, but it will keep developing,” said Turner. “I’m hoping the public can use it in ‘23, but getting this building down really makes it a real project. Now, people can see how much space there is.”
