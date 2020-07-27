The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) wants to remind Hoosiers that the deadline to apply for energy assistance in Program Year 2020 is July 31. In addition to the standard Energy Assistance Program (EAP) benefit, a one-time payment of $350 is also available for Hoosiers financially impacted by COVID-19.
“I want to encourage anyone that needs help paying their energy bill to contact their local service provider to see if they qualify,” said Jacob Sipe, executive director of IHCDA.
