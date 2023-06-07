Anyone who applied for federal assistance for Indiana’s March 31 – April 1 storms may soon receive a postcard from FEMA. The postcard tells the applicant that FEMA is trying to contact them and asks them to call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Applicants should call as soon as possible so it can move their application forward.
Anyone who uses a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service should give FEMA their number for that service.
