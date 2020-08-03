The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has developed an e-commerce outreach program aimed at reducing the availability of dangerous, often deadly, counterfeit prescription drugs in the United States. This DEA-led initiative focuses on educating online retailers about the sale of pill presses and components used in the production of illicit and deadly counterfeit pills.
Online retailers frequently offer items commonly used in the manufacture of illicit pills, unaware of the regulations and other restrictions involved in the sale and possession of these items. Examples include regulated tableting machines, also known as “pill presses;” encapsulating devices; punches, or “dies,” which imprint markings and trademark logos onto the pill as it is pressed; and regulated chemical products used to synthesize illicit drugs. Drug trafficking organizations use these tools of the trade to produce counterfeit pills that closely resemble legitimate prescription pills, but often include fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, or other dangerous illicit substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.