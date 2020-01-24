Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late in the day. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health and Voice, Indiana’s youth engagement model for a tobacco-free lifestyle, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers on Monday, Jan. 27.
Governor Eric J. Holcomb, State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, peer educators and youth advocates from around the state will be in attendance.
