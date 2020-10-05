Andy Davis was hired in May of 2017 to serve as the City of Marion’s Direc­tor of the Splash House under the Parks & Recre­ation Depart­ment. Each year, Davis dili­gent­ly coor­di­nates the hir­ing of sum­mer employ­ees at the Splash House to serve as life guards and sup­port staff. He also over­sees the dai­ly oper­a­tions of the water park and works with Parks staff to keep it main­tained and make improvements.

In the spring of 2020, when the novel coro­n­avirus, COVID-19, broke out, May­or Jess Alum­baugh made a tough deci­sion. ​

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.