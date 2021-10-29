Grant County officials are looking for ways to reopen the Grant County Juvenile Detention Center (D-Home) in the near future.
Since the D-Home was closed in April, juvenile offenders have been transferred to other facilities outside of the county for rehabilitation. These areas include Robert J. Kinsey Youth Center in Howard County, Allen County Juvenile Center and Youth Opportunity Center in Delaware County, but county officials now want to bring the juveniles back to Grant County.
According to Sheriff Reggie Nevels, the other counties have been gracious in what they have provided for the juveniles, but due to their own budget cuts and understaffing recently, Grant County officers are now responsible for transportation to-and-from court hearings.
“We even went over to Kinsey and met with their personnel to get an insight on what they can offer our kids, and, to be honest, they had a better opportunity over there,” said Nevels. “They had more programs and other things for the kids. The only negative about this was the families would have to go over there to see them.”
Judge Dana Kenworthy holds a different perspective on the transfer of juveniles out of the county, stating that the transfer could have long-term effects due to long-distance sentencing.
“I don’t believe kids being outside our county is good for them,” said Kenworthy. “Research backs that up. Moving kids farther away from their home communities and farther away from their support systems is not positive for kids.”
Probation officer Mike Small aids in placing the juveniles and coordinating with the officer on call to decide whether to detain the juvenile or place them in the home.
Currently, five juveniles are being detained outside of the county, but 41 juveniles have been transferred outside of the county since April 29, 2021, when the D-Home was closed according to Small.
A sub-committee was formed to combat the issue of mold that initially shut down the institution, fix the Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and bring the juveniles back to Grant County.
Kenworthy and Commissioner Mark Bardsley sit as the chairpersons of the committee and have been working toward making advancements in the D-Home’s reopening.
No conclusions have yet been reached about the D-Home and its future, but the committee is beginning to develop plans for the future.
“The commissioners are working through a company... to see about the cost of installing the new HVAC system there using the ARP fund,” said councilman Shane Middlesworth. “The funding ultimately would be through the county council. So, the county council would have to decide if it is a valuable option to fund it or not to fund it.”
Funds to fix the HVAC system will be taken from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, but other renovations and improvements will likely be taken from the general fund, which is already supporting many different projects according to Middlesworth.
According to officials around the county, the mold and replacing the HVAC are not the main topic of concern for reopening the D-Home.
“No matter what we do, the big elephant in the room is staffing. We do not have the staffing to reopen the place,” said Nevels. “Half of the staff that came from the D-Home have already quit. It is a big challenge watching juveniles and now you’re watching adults. Some of them tried to stay on board, but they just couldn’t take it.”
Understaffing was already a concern even before the D-Home was closed, and Nevels fears that even if the building is brought up to code, staffing would still be an unbeatable issue.
Despite this concern, Kenworthy still maintains her position that the D-Home should be reopened to benefit the juveniles as well as the county.
“We have got a very smart and multidisciplinary group of community leaders sitting on the subcommittee, so I am confident and optimistic that we can find a positive way forward for our community,” said Kenworthy. “My personal main goal is to serve the best interest of kids. The committee’s task is to put together the best solution for the county considering all factors. Community safety is also a major factor.”
Commissioner Bardsley was unavailable for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.