County officials are moving closer toward a bond issue to fund various capital projects, but renovations to the Juvenile Detention Center (D-Home) will most likely not be included.
Grant County commissioners presented a prioritized list of capital projects to county council Wednesday, following various discussions over the past few months of pressing building needs.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley said the completion of Phase 2 of the central dispatch communications project, which involves constructing three radio towers to increase coverage countywide, is the top priority at an estimated price tag of $3.7 million. The commissioners’ next priority is more building renovations at the former Salin Bank building that now houses EMA and central dispatch, including a new roof, HVAC units and a new elevator, at an estimated cost of $1.8 million.
Bardsley said the $750,000 loan the county took out for the central dispatch construction is included in the projects, although Auditor Jim McWhirt said the loan will be closer to $650,000 after the two scheduled 2020 payments are made.
Approximately $100,000 is estimated to replace chillers and boilers at the Grant County Jail and county annex building, and the annex facade also needs cement work and repainting to seal the building at an estimated cost of $100,000.
Several elevators across county buildings need repairs at a cost of $150,000, and the commissioners also included an option to replace the elevators at a cost of $1.5 million.
According to Bardsley, the very lowest priority right now is the proposed renovations of the D-Home to house both adult female inmates and 14 juvenile beds at an estimated cost of $1.2 million to $1.4 million. He said Sheriff Reggie Nevels has said it would take three additional employees to run the new dual-facility and the sheriff’s department is already routinely short staffed by around 18 jail employees, so it doesn’t make sense to make the investment if the county won’t have the staff to operate it.
“We’re not convinced that we need to do that,” Bardsley said of the D-Home renovations. “I think the commissioners still are leaning toward prioritizing the upper half (of projects) and holding off on the detention center.”
Bardsley said all of the current projects including the D-Home would be a total of approximately $8.05 million, but the price tag would be closer to $6.6 million if the D-Home project was not included. By comparison, he said the commissioners looked at an “outside the box” plan to tear down the current D-Home and build a new 500-bed dual facility and found it would cost at least $66 million.
Bardsley said that potentially up to $600,000 of the Phase 2 radio tower construction could be paid for with CARES Act money the state has allocated to Grant County.
Terry Burnworth of Pyramid Architecture, the county’s project managers for the project, said he is working on a similar project in Kosciusko County where CARES Act money was approved to reimburse the partial cost of tower construction because the towers allow for broadband capability, which is an allowed expense since it helps encourage education, telemedicine and other needs during the pandemic. McWhirt reminded council it would have to pull the trigger and actually pay the expenses of the towers before the end of the year if it wanted reimbursement through the CARES Act.
While the county could also opt to lease the towers rather than own them outright, those options would be more costly, according to Burnworth.
Councilman Mike Scott questioned the need for the upgrades to the Salin Bank building if it wouldn’t be fully occupied and provide some sort of cost savings for the county. Bardsley said there is a potential for the coroner, EMS, weights and measures and other offices to move into the building if the renovations are completed, but no matter what the building will need a new roof and HVAC system since the county has already committed that central dispatch will be housed there long term.
Scott asked Bardsley if he believed the list of projects with the exception of the D-Home would get the county through the next 10-15 years without any other major projects needed. Bardsley said while he can’t predict the future, all of the projects are current needs the county has to get done as soon as possible.
Scott, McWhirt and council President Shane Middlesworth all said they agreed it made sense to seek a bond issue that would cover the cost of all of the projects except the D-Home at this point.
“I think we need to go ahead and start the process and nail down a hard number,” Middlesworth said of a bond issue. “I think we just buy some time and if we have to issue a separate bond later to do something over there, we’ll do it at that time.”
Middlesworth said he would work with commissioners, council and council attorney Phil Stephenson to develop a more detailed plan of a total amount for the bond issue, any other county funds that could be used as supplemental funding for the projects, a timetable and payment schedule and any other details for the council’s consideration to move forward in the bond issuance process.
County council’s next scheduled meetings are the 2021 budget public hearings Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 6 p.m.in Grant County Council chambers, 401 S. Adams St. in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.