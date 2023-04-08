The Community School of the Arts (CSA) student, Jackson Rider, was awarded a National Silver Medal in the National Scholastics Art and Writing Awards.
Jackson earned this award after first winning a Gold Medal (first place) at the regional level (Northeast Indiana/Northwest Ohio) and then competing again in New York City with all of the other Gold Medal winners from across the nation. The National Silver Medal award winning artwork was a batik (wax resist dyeing process) self portrait. It was one of two Gold Key entries that Jackson Rider submitted to the national competition in his first year of eligibility.
