When the coronavirus pandemic reached Marion, the actors of the Community School of the Arts (CSA) were four weeks from the opening of their production of "Matilda."

The actors hung up their costumes and the set builders put down their tools, unsure of when they would return. After months of isolation, they returned to their building.

“It was kind of like walking back into a ghost town,” said CSA Artistic Director Shelly Inskeep. “All the props were still sitting on the prop table from the show we were doing. It was really surreal to have to pack up a whole show and up it away without doing it.”

Students were eager to begin working on their first show since before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelly said.

“Coming back to theater is like coming back to my second home,” said 14-year-old Stella Inskeep. “It's been really nice to reconnect with our friends.”

Stella and 10 other cast members will be performing Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” this weekend at Marion High School.

Rachel Corral, the show’s director, described the adaptation as a “fresh take” on the classic novel and said she and the actors have discovered many connections between the story and the current political climate.

Set during the American Civil War, Corral said “Little Women” tells a relevant story of a family that struggles to see eye-to-eye on political issues.

Seventeen-year-old Emma Reel plays Jo March, an abolitionist and feminist character.

“She doesn't like being put in a box,” Reel said. “She wants to wear pants and be an author and a soldier alongside her father.”

If Jo visited 2020, Reel said the character would be a lot like herself.

“I’m very much a feminist and an advocate for the underdogs,” Reel said.

As a young person in America today, Reel said she is still fighting for racial equality.

“I have a lot of privileges and I don't have many disadvantages,” she said. “I think because of that I should be able to advocate for the people who don’t have a voice or don't feel safe enough to speak for themselves.”

Reel said the cast members were ready to get back to telling stories through theater that can have an impact on people after being away for months.

“(COVID-19) definitely has added a whole other element, complication to the process,” Corral said. “But at the same time, we've still been able to create together in spite of the difficulties, and that speaks to people’s spirit and determination to create art.”

CSA has done everything they can to make sure the performance is a safe experience for the audience and cast, Shelly said.

Audience seating has been limited to 50 percent capacity, and the ticket purchasing software automatically social distances audience members.

Audience members are required to wear masks while in the theater, and performers will not be allowed to greet audience members after the show.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7 and 2 p.m. Nov. 8. Tickets are available at CSA-Marion.com/tickets.