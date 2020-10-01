The Community School of the Arts is among 479 Indiana organizations to be awarded funding made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced that nearly $10 million was awarded across the state. "These organizations help enhance the quality of life here in our great state," Crouch said. "I am pleased to see the arts and cultural sector, which adds to Indiana's tourism economy, get this funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.