With Veterans Day around the corner, Community School of the Arts (CSA) is presenting a play that honors eight World War II veterans that are rarely remembered.
The play follows a group of women who form a bond of sisterhood while serving together in the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), a wing of the United States Army Air Forces.
“Decision Height is an exploration of what it means to not only empower yourself, mostly through the lens of the female experience specifically, but also what it means to empower one another,” said director Elizabeth Carrier.
Elizabeth Harvey, who plays Norma Jean Harris, described her character as a hopeful woman from South Carolina.
“I really enjoy being able to portray a story that you don’t learn about in school,” Harvey said. “We don’t learn about how much women impacted World War II or their side of the story about how they helped a lot.”
Harvey said the play tells a thought-provoking story that will offer something to everyone who watches regardless of their interests.
The show only features eight female actors and no male characters, which Carrier said was a choice by the playwright, Meredith Dayna Levy.
“I think it’s really intentional that there is no male character or voice in this show, even though it’s an exploration of some of the limitations that a patriarchal society has put on them, because it’s more about our response to that as female-presenting people,” Carrier said.
Because the characters work together, forming a sisterhood, Carrier introduced a method of acting called “viewpoints,” made famous by choreographer Mary Overlie. The acting method requires an actor to bring awareness to their body’s expression and the overall interaction between characters on stage,” Harris said.
“...being intertwined and connected with the whole cast and being on the same page with our bodies, I think that’s really cool and funny,” Harris said. “Everything is interpreted by the audience in different ways. For the storytelling, it really helped a lot.”
Carrier said she chose to teach the cast about viewpoints because the show felt like an ensemble to her.
“I thought using viewpoints would help each member of the ensemble to feel ownership of the entirety of the show and not just where they were,” Carrier said. “And when they go on stage for them to remember that it’s about these women and their connection to one another, instead of these women as individuals.”
To honor those who have served in our community, veterans are able to see the show for free.
Carrier noted that these women were not recognized as veterans until 1977.
“This play does a really beautiful job of memorializing this group of women that are often excluded from the narrative of World War II,” Carrier said. “So often It’s so easy for us to forget about all the people who have served our country especially when they come back and are dealing with the long term repercussions of putting their lives in that position.”
Performances will take place at the Walton Performing Arts Center Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
