Fundraising has begun for the upcoming "Decision Height" show to sponsor free tickets.
The Community School of the Arts (CSA) in Marion is launching another Share the Stage event fundraiser to sponsor tickets for disadvantaged populations in Grant County.
Share the Stage has been revived for almost every show since its conception, and has thus provided a numerous number of different organizations and different populations with access to theatre.
Share the Stage was conceptualized in 2018 and serves as the stepping stone for those who have never experienced plays, musicals, concerts and more to truly delve into the beauty of the art form.
Executive Director Katie Morgan Perez highlighted this donation fundraiser as a way to uplift the community and spread positivity amongst the county.
"It's a great way for the community to chip in a few dollars to make possible something that otherwise would possibly not be available to our neighbors in the experience of a live theatrical performance," Perez said.
This Share the Stage fundraiser will sponsor tickets to the CSA Theatre CompANY production of Decision Height, a story of women in wartime, highlighting their struggles and victories through personal stories.
The show will tell the story of a group of women who participated in the women's airforce service pilots program during World War 2 and features six core leads and nine young women who range in age from 12 to 18 at the CSA Theatre CompANY.
"Decision Height" will run from Nov. 5 through Nov. 7 this year and will help kickoff the performance season for CSA at the Walton Performing Arts Center.
Other planned performances later this year include "Seussical" and "Mary Poppins" which will most likely also utilize Share the Stage fundraising.
Share the Stage has helped supply free tickets to organizations such as the Senior Center, Family Recovery Court, the VA, Lift in Upland, Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, Head Start Preschool, Cancer Services, Housing Authority, Grant County Rescue Mission and more, and is expanding more every year.
If the $500 goal is achieved for Share the Stage, an estimated 100 underserved residents of Grant County will receive access to free theatre performances that they otherwise may not be able to afford.
Those who receive a ticket voucher from Share the Stage will have the option to attend a show performed by CompANY for any day they wish. However, for shows at the CSA Civic Theatre, ticket vouchers will only be redeemable during the premiere night on Thursday and refreshments will be provided.
Social media has proven to be the most beneficial medium for advertising the fundraiser as it's been seen in the past that more of the community participates through Facebook rather than in-person, but in-person donations are also still accepted.
Those who donate will receive a program insert in return regardless of the monetary amount given. These inserts are meant as a "thank you" from CSA and those who receive vouchers.
"Once folks make a donation, we make sure we share with everyone that's attending the performance that those folks donated to Share the Stage," said Perez. "We do that by listing their names in the program as a 'thank you' in the same area where we list our sponsors as an acknowledgment. Whether you donate $5, $50, or $500, you are making it possible for someone to experience live theatre."
The Share the Stage program reflects on CSA's mission to serve the community through opportunities and creative expression and provides free entertainment for those who may never have explored the arts.
Tickets for Decision Height are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.csa-marion.com/tickets or at the CSA building.
If any non-profit or service organization would prefer to receive tickets sponsored by the Share the Stage fundraiser, Perez may be contacted by emailing info@csa-marion.com.
Donations may be made through the CSA Facebook page, CSA PayPal, or at the CSA building.
