Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in collaboration with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administrations Division of Aging, has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Golden Hoosier Award.
"Every year, it amazes me how many thoughtful and selfless Hoosiers we have in our state," Crouch said. "Despite all the challenges we faced as a state over the past year, we still had numerous Hoosiers who were going above and beyond to better their communities. The best thing about Indiana are her people, men and women who often look to their neighbor and see how they can help them, especially during times of need, and I am proud to honor the Golden Hoosiers every year.
