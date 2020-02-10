Grant County Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating Doug Bartel, who has active warrants out of Grant County for failure to appear on felony drug charges, probation violation and non-support of a dependent. Doug is a 46-year-old male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes. If you know information regarding Doug Bartel’s location, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S (8477). The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous. You can also report information by going to www.p3tips.com.
