A two-vehicle accident in Ohio killed a Marion man Monday, according to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department issued late Tuesday.
Police say 32-year-old Richard Daniel Medina, last known address 613 S. Branson St., failed to yield at the intersection of Oregon and Hoenie Road in Hopewell Township just north of Celina Ohio. Medina was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio due to injuries sustained in the accident.
