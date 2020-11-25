On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Craig Snow of Warsaw took the oath of office to serve as state representative for House District 18, which includes portions of Sweetser and Converse in Grant County, all of Wabash County and portions of Kosciusko and Miami counties.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush administered the oath to all House lawmakers during a swearing-in ceremony in the House Chamber of the Statehouse during Organization Day, the formal start to the 2021 legislative session.
During a phone interview Monday, Nov. 23, Snow said the word he used to describe the first day of the session was “chaotic” due to the newly-imposed COVID-19 restrictions at the Statehouse.
“With COVID and spacing us apart the way we had to be. I was actually up on the balcony. We could only bring two guests with us. There was no press around for the most part. It was very limited this year. It was very interesting,” said Snow. “I think everyone’s learning the ropes. … But, this is all brand new. Just being at the Statehouse is pretty awesome in itself. And being there for the reason of getting sworn in is even more.”
Background
When in middle school, Snow and his family moved to Warsaw from Missouri so his father could begin studying seminary at Grace Theological Seminary. After graduating from Warsaw Community High School, Snow attended Grace College where he earned a bachelor’s of science in business administration, according to Jake Thompson, press secretary for the Indiana House Republicans.
Prior to joining the Silveus Organization in 2006, where he now serves as chair of the board, Snow began his career at Zimmer and then held various leadership positions at DePuy-Synthes, a couple of the world’s leading orthopedic companies. In 2010, he became chief executive officer of Cedar Holdings.
Snow and his wife, Sherri, live in Warsaw and have three grown children, Tyler, Kahler and Chloe. They are members of Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church where they are active in an adult bible fellowship class, and Snow now serves as chairman of the Elder board.
Earlier this year, Rep. David Wolkins (R-Warsaw) announced he would retire and not seek re-election to the District 18 seat.
During the primary election, Snow defeated Russell (Russ) Reahard for the Republican nomination. In the general election, Snow defeated Democratic challenger Chad Harris to win the seat.
Budget year for the Statehouse
Snow said with the legislative session just beginning he didn’t have any specific bills he wanted to bring forward just yet. However, since it will be a budget year, he was looking forward to participating.
“What I’m really hopeful about is being a part of the machine that focuses on the budget. And that’s going to take a ton of work,” said Snow. “With COVID delaying the revenue and trying to figure out what do we do with the surplus that we do have left? And how do we handle that?”
Snow said it would be a “big job” to pass a “balanced, responsible” budget.
“I enjoy numbers and that kind of thing. So, I’m hopeful I can be a part of that,” said Snow. “Of all the different boards I’ve been on, that’s the part that I enjoy, figuring out how to make something work with the money you’ve got.”
Snow said legislators had already been told they should not plan any family vacations in May and June due to delayed budget and revenue data.
“The revenues are being delayed. Taxes have been delayed being paid, which is part of the revenue for the state,” said Snow.
Other issues
Snow said this year he would also look to be involved with the redistricting process, which is also set to begin after the 2020 Census is finalized.
“I don’t know what that entails, or what activity I’ll even be a part of with that. But, that’s the other thing that as an assembly we have to get done,” said Snow.
Snow said besides the budget and redistricting, he would be seeking to work on issues related to health care, which he has first-hand experience as a businessman juggling.
“With my own company, it’s a huge chunk of my budget goes to health care. And so trying to figure out that. I know we’re not the best state in the country. Our costs are more expensive than the majority of the states in the country. So, hopefully, there’s something we can do there,” said Snow.
Like other Republicans in the Statehouse, Snow said he hoped to have more of a voice regarding Gov. Eric Holcomb’s many executive orders issued over the past few months in response to the pandemic.
“Being a business owner I always bring in the people that surround me when I’ve got issues I’ve got to deal with,” said Snow. “It doesn’t mean I’ll take all their opinions, but I’ll at least hear what they have to say. I’m learning what the executive order was there for, you’ve got to allow whoever’s in charge to be able to make quick, fast, efficient decision-making protocols to get things moving. But, after 30, 60 days I think at some point you’ve got to pull in your advisers, or in our case pulling legislators. I’d be on the side that says hey you need to start including us on this stuff.”
Holcomb has so far not reconvened the legislature since issuing the initial stay-at-home orders in March. Snow said he hoped that since the legislators were now at their posts in the Statehouse they could have a say.
“You’re basically making decisions that are impacting our constituents,” said Snow. “I don’t know that he overstepped his bounds when it first began. Because nobody knew what we were dealing with. We were scared to death of our hospitals filling up and that kind of stuff, but at some point – say April, May, even June – I would have pulled people back into chambers and said. ‘Hey, guys this is what we’re dealing with, what’s everybody’s thinking here?’”
