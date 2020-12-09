For anyone to hear that they have tested positive for COVID-19 is a shock to the senses. Now, though, survivors of the illness have a chance to give back, literally.
Convalescent plasma is a desperate need around the entire country right now. The process of approving vaccines and distributing them is currently underway, but it will take time before widespread distribution is available.
State, local and national officials have said that widespread distribution of a vaccine might not occur until late spring or summer of 2021. That leaves added emphasis on the need for convalescent plasma.
The Mayo Clinic says that plasma from a person who has had COVID-19 can be used to help treat others because there are antibodies in the blood that can be used in convalescent plasma therapy to help an infected person fight the virus.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma therapy as a possible treatment for the virus.
The South Bend Medical Foundation (SBMF) held a plasma drive at Marion General Hospital (MGH) on Wednesday to collect convalescent plasma from those who have survived the virus.
SBMF is the lone blood supplier for MGH. This is the second time that SBMF has been to MGH to collect plasma, and another plasma drive is scheduled at MGH next week. MGH public information officer Kate Lyons said there has been such a high rate of response from the community that all potential donation slots were filled for both weeks of the plasma drive by Wednesday morning.
"We keep hearing from patients how helpful convalescent plasma is," Lyons said. "It helps relieve the symptoms; they get some relief from that more quickly than they would without the plasma. And so we’re finding that that is really impacting our patients."
SBMF Blood Donor Services Manager Laura Broadstreet said that each person who donates is able to give enough plasma to help three or four people.
The process for collecting plasma is a little more time consuming than that of a normal blood donation. Broadstreet said the process takes in the neighborhood of 35-45 minutes to complete.
Only those who have previously had and recovered from COVID-19 can donate convalescent plasma for treatment. For some it is an opportunity to make the best out of what was a bad situation.
“I just wanted to do something positive in the midst of all this chaos,” said Shelley Fagan, who donated at the drive Wednesday. “I wasn’t really happy about getting COVID, but if I can do something for someone else, that’s the whole reason I’m doing it. To help someone else.”
Fagan said she did not want credit for donating. She said that she works in the medical field and has seen all of the people who have had their lives affected by the virus, so she wanted to help.
Lisa Simmons, who was collecting plasma at the drive, said the people who donate deserve credit for their donation.
“Everybody who walks in the door here is a hero,” said Simmons. “You’re saving somebody. You’re helping somebody recover faster.”
Both Simmons and Broadstreet expressed the importance of getting donations. There is always a shortage of blood in general, but the emergence of COVID has caused a jump in the need for plasma as well, they said.
Broadstreet said the need for convalescent plasma may go down with any potential vaccine, but as of now the plasma is a helpful treatment and could save the lives of people in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.