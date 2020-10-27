Amanda Dawn Carmack won’t appear in court until at least Nov. 4 after the court issued an order Tuesday to postpone the remaining portions of the murder trial.

At least three people involved in the case contracted COVID-19, according to the order. Grant County Circuit Court Judge Mark Spitzer wrote Tuesday that all parties involved agreed to postpone the proceedings during the advised quarantine period.

Spitzer said an “individual associated with the trial” received notice that they were exposed to a COVID-19 positive person on Thursday, Oct. 22. That person was immediately excused, according to the order.

The court received testing information over the weekend, Spitzer says, indicating a positive result.

The court consulted with the Grant County Health Department and Marion General Hospital’s Infection Control Department officials. The county tested everyone involved with the case, at county expense, on Monday, Oct. 26, the day the trial was expected to resume from weekend recess.

The testing found at least two other individuals had COVID-19. The health officials advised the court to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention self-quarantine guidelines, Spitzer says.

The trial will be in recess until Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m. following health recommendations.

Due to privacy laws, Spitzer said, in an email to the Chronicle-Tribune, there are confidentiality limitations regarding providing further details to the public.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.