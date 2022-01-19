Grant County remains in the red due to an influx in positive COVID cases that have officially been reported by health officials.
On Wednesday, 155 new confirmed cases were reported, resulting in a total of 16,252 positive cases. At least eight individuals died of COVID-19 since the last community update, resulting in a pandemic-spanning total of 296 deaths.
Grant County has had official reports of the omicron, but the delta variant remains as the dominant strain in terms of hospitalizations and reported cases.
According to the state, 56 percent of reported cases are still the delta variant. 43 percent of positive cases are the omicron variant. Health officials believe that omicron may continue to rise past delta in terms of positive cases within the next two weeks.
“We are expecting the surge now in omicron over the next two weeks,” said Bardsley. “(It is) really quick to transmit, but (it is) not as tough on the system as the delta or the original was.”
According to Bardsley, the Center for Disease Control has not recently identified any variants of interest that will affect the population. However, Bardsley stated that there is still cause for concern due to the rapid spread of omicron soon after it was declared as a variant of interest.
“Last time I mentioned variants of interest, omicron popped up,” said Bardsley. “We don’t know if anything is looming out there, but right now that’s the only thing on our radar as to what’s sweeping through right now.”
Due to the increase in at-home testing, numerous cases may not be reported according to health officials. If cases are not reported, the total number of cases could be skewed, especially with the increase in omicron cases.
“While people are testing at our regular testing sites, they’re also starting to use those home tests as well,” said Bardsley. “We do not get any type of verification on that. Most likely, our numbers are skyrocketing and the common belief is that over the next two weeks, omicron will start spreading like wildfire.”
As of Wednesday, Bardsley stated that the federal government is producing billions of at-home tests that will be available to the population. The tests will be available to order online, and stock will likely begin to be supplied to stores in the near future according to Bardsley.
Regardless of the promised production, the county and the state continue to experience a shortage of tests for the general population. Reports toward the beginning of the week showed that testing centers were still understocked for tests.
As of Wednesday, only public safety personnel and essential workers are able to receive rapid tests. All other individuals are expected to receive the tests that take two to three days to receive results.
Testing is available at the health department from Monday through Friday. Testing is also available on Mulberry Street by Marion Health from Tuesday through Saturday. Pharmacies throughout the county will also provide testing options. Walk-in times vary by location.
