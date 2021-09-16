COVID-19 has led to the deaths of more people within Grant County than the flu claimed across the entire state during the 2019-2020 flu season, according to data presented at this week’s COVID-19 task force update.
In little less than a year and a half, at least 194 Grant County residents have died due to complications onset by COVID-19. In a one year span, at least 184 Hoosiers died due to complications onset by the flu. The population of Grant County is just under 1 percent of the state’s total population.
Case counts locally are still on the rise, according to multiple emergency response team officials, and experts believe community spread will continue to increase until at least Oct. 9 based on current trends.
“Again, I want to encourage and emphasize with folks that this COVID is not the regular flu,” Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley said. “... This is not the same type of animal.”
He spoke of a local case involving a 30-year-old man he considers “a picture of health” who is on a breathing machine and also said he knows of one individual who is experiencing long-term issues – like brain fog, weakness and some breathing difficulties – nine months after testing positive for COVID-19.
Bardsley also said he was “surprised” the county has not quite reached the red level advisory according to the state’s color-coded metrics used to categorize the rate of spread in each of its counties.
“We are very concerned because the two tools that we know work are not being utilized – masking and vaccinating,” Grant County’s top health official Dr. William Moore said. “We are kind of watching this avalanche roll down the hill without doing the things we know can mitigate it. A lot of people are going to get sick, we are going to see them get infections, then hospitalizations, then deaths.”
Dr. Moore said the hospital “has been challenged” recently by the ongoing spike in cases, and he said the community will begin losing even more lives if the county remains on the same trend.
Bardsley said the current stress being felt at Marion General Hospital “is a real concern,” especially since there are only 400 ICU beds left open in the state with more than 2,680 individuals hospitalized currently due to COVID-19, according to Indiana State Department of Health census data.
“As we are looking at the concept of patient diverting, getting people with greater needs to regional hospitals, they are filling up and if we can’t get them somewhere else, they may not get the help that they need at all. That is why we reinforce that we need people to be looking at the vaccines, getting the vaccination, doing the masking and social distancing – all of those things that bring down the possibility of spreading the virus.”
In just 24 hours, Grant County recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19, a majority of which involve the delta variant, a more contagious strain of COVID-19 that has the ability to target younger individuals than the original virus.
Dr. Moore said the novel coronavirus strain that originated in China was reduced to a level where it is not a major factor anymore in America thanks to precautions taken last year like reducing gathering sizes, masking, social distancing, hand washing, remaining home when experiencing symptoms and other CDC guidelines. However, he confirmed that the health community is worried about a new strain, B.1.621, which could potential evolve to pose yet another threat against the protections currently provided by vaccination.
He said the current vaccine provides at least a 15 percentage point increase in somebody’s immunity to the virus compared to someone who has natural immunity after battling and beating the virus after becoming infected.
As more people continue to refuse vaccination, the probability that the virus will evolve quicker into new variants increases, Moore says. As viruses mutate, they can learn to bypass current vaccinations and the body’s natural defenses, posing a risk of more virulent strains.
“This gets at people who say it’s my right not to get vaccinated,” Dr. Moore said. “In reality, those who choose not to protect themselves against this creates an underlying threat to all of us.”
As of deadline Thursday, Grant County has reached about 50 percent herd immunity between vaccination rates and people who have fallen ill with and recovered from COVID-19.
The county remains in an orange advisory level (the second highest category regarding the amount of infections and rate of spread), but Bardsley said cases are not stabilizing.
Bardsley alluded to possibly limiting social gatherings and closing government buildings if the county finds itself in the red category and starts seeing issues keeping the virus under control. He said they “don’t want to do that if we don’t have to” but stressed that people need to remain vigilant in following CDC guidelines to lower the spread locally.
