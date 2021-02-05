Two separate bills that would protect a wide range of organizations from civil liability in lawsuits dealing with COVID-19 are moving through the Indiana General Assembly, while advocates are pushing for health care organizations to not be included in the protections.
Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) authored Senate Bill 1 (SB1), which would give private businesses, nonprofits, local and state governments, educational institutions and religious organizations liability protections if someone alleges they were exposed to COVID-19 on their property or during an organized activity. Before a Senate vote on the bill Jan. 28, Messmer said the bill came out of requests from a variety of stakeholders and supporters concerned about a “looming cloud of uncertainty” regarding lawsuits dealing with COVID-19 issues.
The Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council (INSILC) has expressed opposition for health care facilities including nursing homes, group homes for those with developmental disabilities and assisted living facilities being granted such an immunity.
INSILC Director of Public Policy & Systems Advocacy Morgan Daly said the organization has no opposition to non-health care organization receiving such immunity since they were not tasked with taking care of people’s health before the pandemic, but she said giving immunity to health care providers does not make sense because they already had a responsibility for the health of individuals.
Daly said Indiana’s already low staffing rates at long term care facilities create an environment where abuse and neglect can and has occurred, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted there are already laws that give some protections to nursing homes for any actions that are not gross negligence during a state of emergency, like the current pandemic.
“By allowing immunity now, we’re really just rewarding nursing facilities for the bad practices and policies they were already implementing and letting them get away with it,” Daly said.
The concern for the safety of patients in various health care settings extends beyond the elderly, Daly said, and includes people with intellectual disabilities and people who acquire a new disability and are at facilities to rehab before going home.
“So we represent the disability community at large which includes people with conditions of aging, so folks over 65,” Daly said. “But I think there’s a larger population being impacted by this that is kind of getting left out of the conversation.”
INSILC is also concerned that if the bill does not explicitly tie the immunity to COVID-related actions, health care facilities could receive immunity for any actions such as a slip and fall.
Before the Senate passed SB1 on to the House on Jan. 28, an amendment was passed that ties the bill specifically to COVID-related actions and states that nursing homes are excluded from the immunity. Daly said there is discussion that that language could be broadened even further where any health care provider that gave services during the pandemic would not receive the liability protection.
Messmer clarified that the bill does not provide protection for any “bad actor” that ignores safety protocols or doesn’t make an effort to keep people safe, which the bill defines as a standard of gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct, fraud or intentional tortious acts. The bill also does not deal with workman’s compensation, unemployment or occupational health and safety claims.
“So this bill does carefully balance the rights of employees for a safe workplace and protecting both employers large and small from being put out of business by going broke trying to defend a civil suit,” he said. “...The sheer fact that there has not been a lawsuit filed yet does not mean there will not be lawsuits filed. This is a proactive measure that provides some reliability to folks in our state to be able to move forward.”
Meanwhile, a similar bill, House Bill 1002 (HB1002) was passed Feb. 1 and referred to the Senate.
Authored by Rep. Jerry Torr (R-Carmel), this bill would provide temporary immunity and civil liability protections to Hoosier businesses, schools and health care entities regarding lawsuits alleging someone was exposed to or contracted COVID-19 while at a place the entity is operating. HB1002 also includes an exception if an entity is alleged to have committed gross negligence or willful misconduct.
As currently written, HB1002 still would give the protections to health care organizations. An amendment introduced by Rep. Ed Delaney (D-Indianapolis) that would have stated nursing homes did not have immunity in the case of a patient death due to COVID-19 failed in the House.
“Nursing homes are operating in a position of trust. They have a long term relationship typically with the patient and the patient’s family,” Delaney said when advocating the amendment’s passage Jan. 28. “...What the bill does in its current form is to say that in addition to [problems brought about by a COVID-19 death of a family member] the family will essentially have no source of information or relief as to what happened.”
When speaking for the amendment to be defeated Jan. 28, Torr said he is sympathetic to the concerns about nursing homes, but he believes some of the concerns that individuals will have no recourse if nursing homes neglect or abuse their patients due to this bill has been exaggerated.
“Nobody is going to be locked out of the courthouse because of this,” Torr said. “They just have to prove their case. And in a case where it’s a legitimate defense that it arose out of COVID, there is some protection [for nursing homes] – not a lot because there’s still the willful and wanton misconduct and gross negligence – but there’s a little bit of protection for something that the nursing home had virtually no control over.”
Daly said the willful misconduct or gross negligence standard is an “impossible bar” unless it is defined further after the Indiana Supreme Court last year said there is no precedent or legal definition of what those terms entail.
“So our own state has said gross negligence isn’t defined, so then what happens is it becomes up to the judge’s discretion. So the judge gets to decide what is gross negligence and what’s not,” Daly said. “We have heard examples that rape could go as far as not being considered gross negligence, so we want to make sure that because there isn’t a standard that we’re not using that language, that we’re not saying we’re going to use gross negligence or wanton and willful misconduct because we don’t actually know what that means and there isn’t a good standard to go off of.”
Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) said he believes HB1002 is written narrowly to make clear that it is only dealing with COVID-related actions.
“Nowhere in there does it say I can now do medical malpractice and I'm protected. I don't think it goes there,” he said.
As the respective bills move through the opposite chambers, Daly said she is hopeful that legislators will continue to hear her organization’s concerns, exclude health care facilities from the immunity and keep the bill tied specifically to COVID-19 related actions. However, there is always the possibility the final versions could be changed.
“So it feels like we’re getting somewhere, but there’s still a lot of concern that if we get somewhere and this bill ends up in conference committee that they very well could just switch it back,” she said.
Rather than granting immunity, Daly said there is other work to be done regarding health care facilities.
“We need to increase our staffing rates, we need to increase the ombudsman and how often they’re in the facilities, and allowing family members to come in as care providers and to report on things that are happening within facilities, and put in some other policies and practices that fix what was already wrong instead of kind of letting them get away with [negligence],” she said.
Both Messmer and Torr said the language in the bill will continue to be refined as it works through the House and Senate.
Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) said the bill is an important step as Indiana continues to work to return to normal from the pandemic.
“It's critical that Indiana's businesses keep their doors open and Hoosier jobs are protected,” he said in a press release. “This bill is a necessary step to give some security to our employers and schools, as we all continue to navigate this pandemic.”
Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero) in a press release cited a National Federation of Independent Businesses survey that found 55% of Indiana small businesses listed the possibility of pandemic-related legal action as a serious concern. He said he supported HB1002 to protect businesses from “frivolous lawsuits.”
