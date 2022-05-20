On Friday, May 20, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that Hoosiers ages 5 to 11 are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This news followed the authorization earlier this week from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
On Wednesday, March 30, the ISDH announced that Hoosiers age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and individuals age 50 and older who received a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago are eligible for a second booster.
Now, the ISDH is advising vaccine providers that they may also begin administering boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 whose last dose was administered at least five months ago. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children ages 5 to 11.
“Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus,” stated the ISDH.
To find a vaccine location, visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance.
“Any site that administers pediatric doses can administer a pediatric booster dose. Most sites accept walk-ins,” stated the ISDH.
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, in partnership with local pharmacies and health departments, will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and clinic on Friday, June 3 at its Coliseum Campus, Room CC1640, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne. No appointment is needed, but a state-issued ID will be required. Those under 18 will need to have parental consent, which can be completed while on-site. On-site COVID-19 testing will also be available at the clinic. For more information, visit ivytech.edu/coronavirus.
On Friday, May 13, the ISDH reported the first COVID-19 death in two months. During that latest update, the ISDH reported the 156th local death was recorded Monday, May 2. The last time a local COVID-19 death was reported was Friday, March 18.
On Wednesday, May 18, in response to a Plain Dealer request, ISDH media relations coordinator Megan Wade-Taxter said the local death which occurred Friday, March 18 was the 154th local death. One other local death, which was added to the count after Friday, March 18, occurred on Feb. 7. This additional local death was added to the count before the one on Monday, May 2.
“There was a delay in reporting those deaths to ISDH,:” said Wade-Taxter.
ISDH deputy chief of staff and Office of Public Affairs director Jennifer O’Malley said Omicron subvariants continue to be the dominant strains circulating in Indiana and the U.S.
For more information, visit www.health.in.gov.
