Members of the public will not be allowed in the courtroom during Amanda Carmack’s jury trial scheduled for later this year due to pandemic constraints, according to tentative plans discussed in court this week.
Carmack was charged with murder, neglect resulting in death, domestic battery and strangulation in connection to the death of her step-child, Skylea Carmack, who was found dead in a shed behind Amanda Carmack’s residence in Gas City.
Grant County Circuit Court Judge Mark Spitzer said the proceedings will likely be broadcast, possibly by Zoom or another video format, to another room in the courthouse since current guidelines for jury trials require participants to remain socially distant, 6 feet apart, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, among other measures.
The Circuit Court jury box is contained by wooden railings, so Spitzer said jurors will likely need to be placed in the back of the courtroom where the public typically sits.
“I don’t see that spectators will be able to be in the courtroom… We just don’t have the facilities to do that,” Spitzer said, since the plan is to have at least two alternate jurors and 14 jurors total.
Spitzer said if the public can’t be in the courtroom, the court intends to make the trial available via video.
None of the above plans or discussion from the June 16 hearing are finalized, which means they are subject to change.
Spitzer raised the possibility of allowing members of the public to be in the immediate courtroom if space allows, but defense attorney David Payne argued that jurors should not be sitting too close to the public since jurors are traditionally located in a separate area from the public and comments by attendees could sway their decision making process.
The court also reviewed a proposed juror questionnaire that will be sent to prospective jurors to help with jury selection since Payne petitioned for a change of venue citing adverse media coverage regarding the case.
The questionnaire draft contained at least 78 questions regarding a wide array of questions related to pretrial publicity, religious beliefs, experience with caretaking, discipline, opinions of law enforcement and political viewpoints.
The parties agreed to remove questions deemed “fuzzy” or ones that lacked value. For example, the parties agreed to remove questions about firearm training and years of military service to help expedite the process.
The court inquired about removing questions related to religion, but Payne said he’d like for those questions to remain.
“Certain religions tend to be harder than others,” he said.
At least a dozen questions were eliminated by the end of the hearing.
“I think with these changes, we are pretty close,” Spitzer said.
Payne asked for a question related to babysitting or caretaking to be added to the questionnaire, and the prosecuting attorneys agreed to allow the question.
Grant County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Evan Hammond, who represents the state for the case, said he would make revisions and send them to all parties ahead of a hearing scheduled on Friday at 9 a.m. in Circuit Court, where the parties will approve the questionnaire so it can be sent out in a timely fashion.
The jury trial is currently expected to last two weeks. It is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. in Grant County Circuit Court.
Payne also said the court needs to decide how many jurors the court will allow to be struck during the selection process.
Payne additionally requested that he be able to question doctors who did insanity defense evaluations on Amanda Carmack in the phase-one section of the trial since he said he intends to ask for lesser charges to be on the table.
The evaluations deemed Amanda Carmack to be competent to stand trial.
