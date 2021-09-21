The murder trial involving a Marion man found dead on a city street in 2020 was continued according to court officials Tuesday.
Police accuse Cody Ryan Hickman, 28, of stabbing 30-year-old Deandre J. Oliver multiple times on the arm and chest before fleeing down the Cardinal Greenway in Marion on the morning of Feb. 26, 2020. Police found Oliver’s body, near a Gold SUV, without a pulse near the intersection of Meridian and 20th streets around 8 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hickman was formally charged with two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 felony), battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5 felony) and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (Level 6 felony), according to court records.
Police say they found a “large amount of blood on the front door” at 604 E. 20th St. after receiving a tip that a witness observed a black man running from a residence and a gunshot being fired. When officers knocked at the door, Anderson Jackson exited the home “covered in a red substance,” according to police reports.
A shell casing was located in the roadway at 20th and Brownlee streets, police say. Police also recovered a duffel bag containing the wallet and identification card of Hickman from the residence at 604 E. 20th St.
An off duty officer reportedly told investigators that he saw a white male with dreadlocks and tattoos, later identified as Hickman, running down the Cardinal Greenway near 25th and Adams streets around 7:30 a.m. that morning.
Police say Hickman was possibly driving his brother’s car, a 2009 blue Mazda, which was found at 2608 S. Meridian St., near the Cardinal Greenway. A homeowner in the area said they first saw the car parked there around 8:30 a.m. that morning.
“Detectives also observed what appeared to be fresh shoe prints going up to the Cardinal Greenway from the vehicle,” the affidavit states.
During a search of the Mazda, police confiscated a cell phone with a red stain on it that was wedged between the seat buckle and center console, according to court records. Police say the phone was identified as Oliver’s Samsung. Police also reportedly seized two handguns and a single live round. One of the guns had a red stain, court documents state.
On the phone, police reportedly found photos of both Hickman and Oliver together from the night before the homicide. The last photo was taken around 5:50 a.m. at the 604 E. 20th St. address that morning showing Hickman and Oliver together, police say.
A witness nearby the crime scene said she heard a female scream around 7 or 7:15 a.m., a gunshot around 7:15 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. and a “shadowy figure” running east toward 604 E. 20th St.
Police took Hickman to the Marion Police Department after he was located with “a fresh wound” on his right hand, “consistent with punching someone,” authorities said.
An Indiana State Police laboratory reportedly confirmed that the shell casing located at 20th and Brownlee streets was fired by one of the firearms located in Hickman’s vehicle, according to the affidavit. Police say blood tested from the gun found that Hickman and Oliver were both likely contributors to the DNA discovered on the weapon.
“The DNA profile is at least 1 trillion times more likely if it originated from Deandre Aliver and Cody Hickman than if it originated from two unknown, unrelated individuals,” the affidavit states.
Investigators detail a situation in which they received information from within the Grant County Jail regarding the case. Police claim Hickman said he stabbed Oliver over an argument over a female and that “it” happened following an argument and fight between them. Police say Hickman possibly stabbed Oliver after he thought Oliver was reaching for his gun, according to the information obtained from conversations overheard in jail.
A woman interviewed by police as a witness inside the home where the incident took place said she “saw no problems” while she was at the home. She reportedly said she left to pick up children and take them to school around 7:15 a.m. but later received a call from Hickman around 7:30 a.m. asking for a ride, the affidavit states. The witness testified that she picked Hickman up near the skate park, which is about a block from where the off duty officer claims to have seen Hickman running down the Cardinal Greenway.
Multiple stab wounds was ruled as the cause of death, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to police reports.
This story will be updated once a trial date is scheduled and released to the media.
