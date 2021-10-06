A man who reportedly threatened to kill someone that was walking down the sidewalk near 38th Street and Lincoln Boulevard Monday is now facing up to 30 years in prison.
Police say the suspects invited the officer that was investigating the threats of harm into their home, where the officer reportedly observed a bag of syringes, uncapped syringes, a burnt spoon with a crystalline substance on it and two bullets laying on a backpack. At least 8 grams of meth, an undisclosed amount of heroin, miscellaneous pills, digital scales, ammunition, smoking devices and Narcan, which is an opioid overdose antidote, were seized from the residence after the officer obtained a search warrant from an on-call judge, Michael Hotz.
“On the kitchen table multiple plastic baggies were located with the corners cut. In my training and experience, plastic bags with missing corners are consistent with narcotics packaging and dealing,” an investigator wrote in his sworn affidavit.
The investigator also claimed that the scales support the possibility of drug dealing.
Christopher Douglas Ross, 42, and Kristen Nicole Eckstein, 33, were both arrested and now face a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge of unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records obtained Wednesday.
Police say Eckstein initially told officers she was diabetic but later retracted that statement while in a formal police interview, reportedly claiming she didn’t want anyone to get in trouble and that she was on probation at the time of the incident. She told officers she thought the ammunition was collectable, that the gun was a BB gun and that she knew nothing about the drugs inside the home. Police say she also claimed that she never saw Ross, friends or anyone use drugs inside their residence.
Ross reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine but denied allegations of dealing drugs, ownership of any drugs or paraphernalia seized in the home or ownership of a 40 caliber firearm found inside a shoe box, a gun police say is similar to a gun depicted in a photo of Ross inside the residence.
Both suspects await arraignment on their charges. The state has requested a higher bond for Ross since he has pending charges on six other court cases currently in the system, according to the probable cause affidavit.
No court dates have been set as of deadline Wednesday.
(0) comments
