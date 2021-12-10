Grant County cities are beginning to retire the leaf vacuums during the winter months, and residents are being encouraged to bag their leaves instead.
During the fall, the street departments across the county deploy leaf vacuums that drive down the streets and dispose of leaves for residents. However, many of the vacuums are no longer being used this year due to the decrease in weather and the priority for sanitation.
To properly care for the vacuums and extend their lifespan, the vacuums must be thoroughly cleaned following the fall season. According to Fairmount Street Department superintendent Keith Royal, the vacuums are often pulled from operation for cleaning early to avoid the water from freezing during sanitation.
“We thoroughly clean it and put it away for the winter. We have to have time because we don’t have a facility where we can put it inside,” said Royal. “If we go deeper in December, there is a chance it’ll freeze. In fact, today when we cleaned it up the water was freezing.”
Residents are now encouraged to bag their leaves for the street departments to retrieve. If bags are missed during pick-up rounds, residents may either call the street department or utility department or wait until the following week’s leaf pick-up.
The leaves are transported to a burn site where they are either safely burned or used for soil management. Some street departments even donate the leaves to local farmers for use in gardens as fertilizer or compost. The bags are then burned to reduce waste.
Residents must bag their leaves in paper bags. Otherwise, the street department will refuse to pick-up the leaves since it is against guidelines to burn plastic.
According to Royal, leaves can cause issues for numerous reasons ranging from small inconveniences to large-scale plumbing issues.
“I would appreciate them bagging them up because with the winds they end up in the neighbor’s yard. They blow around in the streets and with the storms will catch basins,” said Royal. “They can end up down at the sewer plant or plugging up the sewer systems.”
If residents do not want to bag their leaves or leaf pick-up has ended, there are numerous alternative options. Gas City Street Department superintendent Brian Burbank recommended residents to “mulch” leaves to help fertilize their yard and to reduce the amount of burning completed.
Forestry and ecology enthusiasts like Taylere McCoy from Wild About Marion recommend the “mulching” method, but worry about the small ecosystems that may be impacted by the lawn mower. Therefore, ecologists may recommend solely raking leaves into a pile that will eventually decompose.
“If you want to protect wildlife but are still worried about smothering the grass, you can rake the leaves into a pile and put them in an area in your yard that is less visible, or that you don’t mind leaving a little more wild,” said McCoy. “You can also put them in a compost container.”
Royal and McCoy recognized that these options may not be the most practical for all homeowners and some may wish to burn leaves. In the certain cities, burn barrels are required for burning. In some areas, burning is regulated even further and outlawed.
However, it is recommended that residents who burn leaves follow important steps to minimize harm to themselves, their neighbors and the ecosystem.
“If none of these alternatives work for you and you still feel burning is your only option, there are definitely safer ways to go about it,” said McCoy. “Use a burn barrel or a fire pit lined with firebrick. Monitor your fire to make sure it does not spread. Use dry paper or charcoal and a lighter to start your fire, not gasoline.”
McCoy also stressed that residents should not burn wet leaves due to the moisture releasing thicker, darker smoke. As well, trash should never be mixed with the leaves as it will produce more toxic smoke and is illegal.
Street departments recommend residents to take advantage of the leaf pick-up system before it is retired for the year. Dates of operation are available on town Facebook pages, town websites and by calling the street department or utility department.
Sweetser has announced that the final day for leaf pick-up is Monday. After Monday, residents are recommended to utilize alternative forms of leaf removal.
All other towns and cities have different dates of operations. Most have discontinued the leaf vacuum for the year, but are still completing leaf pick-up for residents.
