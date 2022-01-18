Commissioners ruled to update the county’s COVID quarantine and masking policies to coincide with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Formerly, the county policy required employees who tested positive for COVID to quarantine in isolation for a 10-day period before they were allowed to return to work. The commissioners discussed the new guidelines set by the CDC and updated the recommendations to fit the county’s needs. The new guidelines are centered on aiding the county by allowing essential employees to return to work sooner.
“This is kind of an update to the current policy we have. We’re trying to conform to CDC recommendations on the five day and then the five-day masking,” said commissioner Mark Bardsley. “We have quite a few employees that are needed, so those are the basic changes.”
The new guideline recommendations allow for employees to return to the workplace after the fifth day following a positive test as long as symptoms are minimal or no longer present. Masks are required for the following five days. Employees are still required to self-quarantine for the first five days.
The CDC recommends that employees should receive a COVID test after the first five days to prove a negative result if possible. County Human Resources coordinator Justin Saathoff recommended the commissioners to strike the “if possible” wording from the recommended policy. Commissioners ruled to accommodate Saathoff’s recommendation and require a test after the fifth day.
Bardsley raised a slight concern with the testing as previous data showed that positive tests were being received well after the quarantine period ended toward the start of the pandemic.
“It really depends on the person, but we have had – at least with the first round of COVID – we had people who were testing positive 30 days out after they went back to normalcy,” said Bardsley. “We’ll just have to kind of wrestle with that.”
Saathoff also recommended the commissioners to strike a clause that stated that employees who are unable to quarantine are only required to wear a mask for ten days and can return to work. This recommendation would require the five days of quarantine for all employees regardless of circumstances.
Saathoff also recommended that the commissioners add wording that equates those who have tested positive in the past 90 days to vaccinated individuals. This recommendation would allow for unvaccinated individuals who have recently tested positive to have more leniency in their quarantine and masking measures.
Employees would still not be allowed to return to work if they have a fever. The policy requires employees who develop symptoms even after returning to work to receive another COVID test and stay home from work until results are received.
Bardsley stated that he is inclined to follow Saathoff’s recommendations for tweaking the CDC recommendations. Commissioners Mike Burton and Ron Mowery agreed with Bardsley.
Commissioners passed the updated CDC policy unanimously, including the recommendations from Saathoff.
In summary, the new policy officially requires the five-day quarantine and a COVID test before returning to work. Employees will then be required to wear a mask for the following five days. No employees are exempt from the five-day quarantine as recommended by Saathoff. Employees who have tested positive for COVID in the past 90 days will be placed under the same category as vaccinated individuals.
