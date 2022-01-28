Local enforcement agencies have been experiencing issues where smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors have been found to be dysfunctional or nonexistent in apartments and homes.
The Marion Fire Department, City of Marion and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) issued a warning for homeowners to continuously check their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors throughout the winter months as heating is being utilized in homes.
“Make sure that your smoke detectors and your carbon monoxide detectors are working, functioning and have fresh batteries in them,” said EMA director Bob Jackson.
Fire department chief Paul David issued a personal reminder to landlords to ensure that the smoke detectors are in place on every level of each living space in both houses and apartment complexes.
It was stated that the simple task of installing the detectors is enough to save lives. However, residents of the locations were also tasked with the upkeep of the detectors during their stay at the residence.
The issue has presented itself heavily throughout the colder temperatures as residents have begun running their heating systems, utilizing portable heaters throughout the home, using alternative heating sources such as the oven or stove and lighting fireplaces and other open flames in the space.
One of the biggest issues with portable heating systems and alternative heating sources is the risk that a pet or child will interact with the appliance and cause a fire to begin. If a smoke detector is not present within the home, then the fire may go unnoticed for an extended period of time, causing extreme damage or even fatalities.
The issue persists with landlords who are required to provide the detectors throughout the complex. However, Jackson warned that the landlords are not required to upkeep the systems, so residents are encouraged to continuously monitor the status of the detectors.
“The landlords do have an obligation to provide that equipment,” said Jackson. “The tenets are responsible for the upkeep and making sure the batteries are working and all that.”
Numerous landlords throughout the county offer annual and bi-annual maintenance precautions to check the functionality of the detectors to ensure that residents are safe regardless of their personal upkeep of the systems. Residents are encouraged by county officials to contact their landlords for further information regarding the detectors.
The fire department continues to offer a program for free smoke detectors for homeowners. Homeowners are encouraged to contact the main office at 765-668-4474 and request a smoke detector that can then be installed to prevent fires within the home.
