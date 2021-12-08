A local home builder stood before the Area Plan Commission to request aid in reevaluating a duplex that is under construction and experiencing heightened regulation by building inspectors.
Jerry Smith is a local home builder who has been building for 47 years and has built 102 houses. He is currently building a duplex in Sweetser and has previously built a duplex in Swayzee in 1977.
APC addressed the inspection issues that are present within the building and future liabilities for the county.
County building inspector Aaron Elsworth stated that Smith had not contacted the department for an inspector after inspections for the frame were completed and passed. Regardless, concrete plaster was placed on the walls without further inspection, officials say.
“We put a ‘stop work’ on it (Dec. 2). Between (July 30) and (Oct. 21), we stopped out there on three separate occasions,” said Elsworth. “I happened to stumble upon expert electric trying to help him fix the electrical issues.”
Elsworth claimed to have stopped by the building while waiting on a call and saw that possessions were already moved into the space, skipping the follow-up inspection.
The department eventually conducted a thorough inspection of the building without Smith present due to the lack of communication, officials said. However, it was discussed whether Smith ever received a notice from the department.
Elsworth claimed that three notices were posted at Smith’s address, duct taped to the mailbox. Smith brought up the idea that the notices could have been swept away by the wind, but Elsworth held that the notices were given and the experience in building should have prompted Smith to contact the county regardless.
According to APC, the electrician hired by Smith had not contacted the county for inspections prior to the plaster being used to cover the walls, including the insulation and the wiring. In addition, the electrician that performed the initial wiring was reportedly unregistered, unbeknownst to Smith.
The main cause of concern was fire that could engulf the building due to the insulation, wood materials and wiring utilized in the building. APC raised concerns that without the proper investigation, the electric wiring and “fire-resistant” material used could still cause a fire in the coming years.
Fireman and commission member Rex Maynard highlighted his personal experiences with “fire-resistant” materials that ignited fires due to improper wiring catching “fire-resistant” insulation on fire regardless. Maynard continued by saying that without proper inspection, he sides with the building inspectors due to these experiences.
Typically, to conduct an inspection after the plaster is implemented, the inspectors may have to drill over 200 holes in various places to ensure that the materials and wiring are up-to-code.
Smith made a request to possibly have only a few holes made in the plaster to avoid more construction in the future that is not necessary.
“Rather than cut holes and have to reframe, and then put the plaster base back on, then replaster, and then repaint, it’s going to be $100 for each one of them,” said Smith. “If they don’t find anything and everything is fine. Why can’t we assume that everything is fine?”
APC argued that more inspection than a few holes will be required to ensure that the building can pass a code inspection. Therefore, the high number of holes will likely be required. APC already has pictures that reportedly show that the fire stopper is either empty or is foam that is not up-to-code.
APC stressed further that the county refuses to sign-off on any buildings that have not been thoroughly inspected due to liability concerns. Area Plan Executive Director Ryan Malott concurred on the point and stated that if a fire engulfed the structure and investigations found fault in the wiring and construction, the county would become liable due to improper inspections.
Smith claimed that he had never experienced any issues in the 102 previous builds that he had conducted, and that this instance is a fluke brought on by miscommunication.
APC concluded that a proper plan is required for any action to be taken by the county to help and lessen the costs for Smith in both time and money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.