Grant County officials have set the groundwork for the solar energy ordinance that will be finalized in the near future by the commissioners.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley and Area Plan Commission (APC) executive director Ryan Malott concluded that the ordinance is a timely manner as the state may override the ordinance if it is not published in the near future and the outlined items will be laxer than that of the county APC.
For example, Indiana proposed that the solar energy equipment must be setback from dwellings at only 150 feet. To protect the residents of Grant County, the APC has been debating having a setback of 250 feet or even extending it beyond 1,300 feet from any dwelling. If the ordinance is not passed, then the Indiana statute would prevail for the solar energy farms, resulting in instances where solar energy equipment is only 150 feet from homes.
“If the state does put forth another ordinance, and it does get adopted, and we do not have an ordinance in place, then we have to follow the state,” said Malott. “If only half our county has an ordinance in place, we could very well have two separate solar ordinances in Grant County.”
Malott stated that the process for approval has been difficult as the APC has spent hours of its time discussing changes and recommendations that will then be approved by the commissioners.
After the commissioner’s summit meeting in October, the APC expressed that the solar ordinance was almost completed and only minor changes would be made in the future. However, since October, the solar ordinance in Grant County has become one of the most restrictive in the state as a result of the APC trying to balance the will of the public and the benefits to Grant County.
“My hope is to somehow keep this in the middle, so it works for Grant County, it works for the residents, and it works for everyone. We are not there right now,” said Malott. “My concern is that we are putting stuff together that you guys may never pass.”
APC has heard critiques and complaints from the public as well as governing bodies from other counties and those in Grant County about the restrictiveness of the ordinance and how it benefits the county and its residents.
One of the main complaints is that the solar energy farms may not be aesthetically pleasing for visitors and residents. APC and even the commissioners have commented on this subject and numerous other subjects throughout the ordinance process.
In light of complaints about the aesthetics of solar energy farms, Bardsley assured the residents of the county that the solar energy farms are designed and constructed to not be a hindrance on residents whether they live directly next to the farms or miles away from the farms.
“The benefit is that it’s green. You’re receiving energy from the sun and these photoelectric cells are then transferring it into the grid. It’s less intrusive than the wind farms,” said Bardsley. “My wife and I were driving on State Road 22 in the last couple days, and I said, ‘By the way, there’s a solar farm right there in Gas City.’ She said, ‘If I didn’t look at the right time, I wouldn’t have seen it.’”
At the last APC meeting, the solar ordinance was discussed at length despite the board’s assurance that the subject would be discussed at a later date due to developments and time restraints. However, the board heard numerous complaints and concerns from the public ranging from aesthetic to financial and even noise pollution from the farms. APC dismissed most of the complaints and noted others to be discussed at a later date.
All previous APC meetings and solar workshops are available on the Grant County Government YouTube channel for public viewing purposes.
