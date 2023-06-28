Grant County residents may have noticed unusually hazy skies over the last few days due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) declared an Air Quality Action Day for all of northern Indiana through the end of Thursday, June 29. The advisory warns residents of increased levels of fine particles that are unhealthy to breathe in, especially for those already at risk due to compromised respiratory systems.
Bob Jackson, the director of the Grant County Emergency Management Agency, told the Chronicle-Tribune that he went to the senior center on Wednesday morning to check to see if it had anyone reporting issues.
“We are advising people to have asthma or any other kind of respiratory issues to really try to stay inside or limit your time outside and wear a mask maybe if you are outside,” Jackson said. He also advised residents to check the air filters in their homes and replace them if they have not been changed recently.
Grant County EMA is hoping that the haze from the smoke will clear up over the next 24 hours at least for the short term.
“It's all dependent upon the wind and which way it comes,” Jackson said. “So any time we get winds that are directed out of the north, probably for the foreseeable future, we're going to have these issues recurring.”
The advisory urged people and businesses to avoid activities that lead to ozone and fine particulate formation such as refueling vehicles and encouraged people to carpool.
“One of the things that does contribute to [ozone formation] is the filling of gas tanks because of the fumes of stuff that are released,” Jackson said. “And the atmosphere is so thick and heavy right now that those things can't dissipate like they normally would. So that just adds to the already existing issues that we have.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Indiana Michigan Power announced that it was temporarily suspending disconnecting customers’ power to ensure that residents had access to air conditioning to generate safe air to breathe. I&M will suspend disconnection of power for non-payment through July 4 and then re-evaluate on July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.