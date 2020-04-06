Two Grant County residents died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 over the weekend, according to local officials.
“Regrettably, that has happened here,” Grant County Health Department Officer William David Moore said in a video press release.
Though the number of deaths has risen from zero, Moore said county officials expected the situation.
“Our condolences go out to the families…but we knew this was coming and we’re prepared to deal with it,” Moore said.
While Moore said he could not give out specific information, he said the two residents who died were “up there in age” and had co-morbidities, or other health issues in addition to testing positive for the virus.
As of Monday, Moore said there are no plans to impose greater measures or restrictions in light of these deaths, stating that officials feel the governor’s stay-at-home-order, the county’s travel advisory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines should be enough.
The county currently has 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with the number of confirmed cases continuing to climb throughout the state and the nation.
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said during a press conference Sunday that the pandemic could be tragic for many Americans, particularly during this week.
“This is going to be one of the hardest and the saddest weeks of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” Adams said Sunday. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be all over the country and I want America to understand that.”
Though the county has been facing the effects of the pandemic, Moore said he thinks Grant County residents are at an advantage living in a “sparsely populated” area that doesn't have any main gathering points that could contribute to the spread of the virus.
Moore said residents still need to treat COVID-19 seriously and vigilantly, as he said he thinks the results locally will still be “devastating,” especially before health officials can determine why certain groups and populations are more susceptible to the virus.
As the number of cases grows, so does the number of tests administered.
Marion General Hospital (MGH) representative Sarah Evans said the health care network is doing testing on an ongoing, as-needed basis, having tested approximately 150 people as of last Wednesday. Evans declined to provide an updated number of local tests Monday.
“We’re seeing … a consistent number of tests being done per day,” Evans said.
Evans said MGH will not change its testing practices as a result of the reported deaths, but will continue following guidelines and standards set forth by the state department of health.
Evans said additional testing resources seem to be more readily available throughout the state, which could potentially create faster turnaround times in giving results to those who have been tested.
“I think the important thing to remember is that most individuals who encounter this will recover,” Evans said. “It’s very unfortunate that there have been lives lost and we certainly don’t want to minimize that loss … but I think it’s important to remember that most people who encounter the virus have the ability to recover to a normal state.”
While county officials originally reported a third coronavirus-related death over the weekend, Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson said in a press release that it was later determined that one death was a result of other causes.
"We reported erroneously yesterday misinformation that had come along, but in our efforts to be transparent and provide information as quickly as we can, an error was made and we are currently at two deaths," Jackson told Grant County Commissioners Monday.
